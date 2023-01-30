I Have Never Asked buhari In My Life To Give Me 1Naira To Support Katsina State —Aminu Masari

According to Nigerian Tribune News reports, it was reported that the Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, has said that his administration has spent over N40 billion constructing drainages in over 300 communities in the state to save the people from yearly flooding.

It was further gathered according to reports that the Katsina State Governor disclosed this on Monday to the newsmen in the state capital, adding that the measure has not only saved lives but properties and infrastructure.

According to one of his statements, he said that “I have been able to make something out of nothing in Katsina State by being prudent with the state’s resources.” “I have never asked buhari in my life to give me N1 (one naira) to support Katsina State.” “I will never do such a thing.”

“That’s why I say leadership is not about how well you dress but how well you deliver because at the end of the day, no matter how many years you spend in office, you will be able to sleep with your eyes closed.” He said

