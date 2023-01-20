I Have Names Of The Governors And People That Took Loans From Emefiele Without Collateral -Kazaure

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A federal lawmaker, Gudaji Kazaure has alleged that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has been issuing loans to some governors and some prominent personalities in Nigeria, without any interest or collateral, Sahara Reporters reports. Kazaure who represents Yankwshi/Roni, Gwiwa/Kazaure Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, revealed that he was also told about the loans, and he was offered N1.8 billion loan. However, Kazaure revealed that he rejected the loan because he knows that if he collects the money, it would definitely have a repercussion in the nearest future. Kazaure said, “I have names of the governors and people that took loans from Emefiele without collateral.”

Continuing speaking, Kazaure sworn on the Holy Qur’an that he didn’t collect the loan and if he had collected the loan that he was offered, he would not have been able to speak to the general public about the issue. He also revealed that one of his colleagues who collected the loan revealed to him that he got N2 billion from him without any collateral or interest.

