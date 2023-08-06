I Have Made A Broadcast Already So I Won’t Go Through The Question Of Subsidy Anymore – Bola Tinubu

During a press conference, President Bola Tinubu expressed his reluctance to discuss the subsidy issue any further, citing his previous broadcast on the matter. He emphasized that the Acting National Chairman had already addressed the issue, and he wanted to focus on other pressing matters.

The National Executive Committee meeting held on Thursday witnessed a significant statement from President Tinubu. After the meeting, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State, was appointed as the new national chairman of the APC, and Senator Ajibola Basiru, the spokesperson for the ninth Senate, took on the role of the new secretary.

In his own words, President Tinubu remarked, “Nigeria is going through a lot now, and I don’t wish to reiterate my stance on the subsidy matter. I have already made consistent broadcasts regarding this principle, and the Acting National Chairman has addressed the issue.”

President Tinubu stated the need to tackle the country’s challenges head-on to revamp the economic and political landscape. He stressed that the government must find effective ways to meet the needs of the less privileged while ensuring that all implemented programs benefit the people and do not cause any harm.

