I Have Lost Confidence In This Administration And Likewise Most Nigerians- Igho Akeregha

Given the recent hike in prices of goods and commodities, especially the fuel pump price, a member of the Nigerian guild of editors, has reacted to the development. While reacting, Igho stated that he has lost confidence in this administration and he believes that most Nigerians have also lost confidence in the administration.

Igho Akeregha who earlier noted during his interview that the administration is trying the patience of Nigerians, wondered why this government just within the few weeks in power could afford to run the government this way.

Igho Akeregha questioned the policies of the all progressives congress upon which the party and its presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election campaigned. He stressed that after gaining victory, the party has not shown that they are on a pleasant path as Nigerians are yet to see the benefits of democracy under the government.

Why reacting to the current hardship experienced by Nigerians, Igho Akeregha stated “I have lost confidence in this administration and most Nigerians this morning would have lost confidence”.

Here is the video (from 1:05:36)

