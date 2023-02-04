I Have Known Tinubu For Over 20 Years And I Will Continue To Campaign For Him-Buhari Assures Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has assured the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of his support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The number one citizen of the country made the assurance today during the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

The President attended the campaign rally amidst rumours that he is against the presidential aspiration of the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his words, President Muhammadu Buhari said; “I congratulate and assure you that God willing we are going to win through and through. As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for more than 20 years, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all his best to Nigeria.”

Source – Femi Adesina Official Facebook Page

OgbeniPOG (

)