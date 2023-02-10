NEWS

I Have Known Tinubu For More Than 20 Years & I Am Proud To Support Him – President Buhari

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. President Buhari has come out again to declare his support for the all progressive congress ((APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

President Buhari made this declaration while releasing a statement via his official Twitter handle few hours ago.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by President Buhari, he said; “I will continue to say this: I have known and associated with Asiwaju for more than 20 years, and I am proud to support him as the Presidential candidate of our Party. In every facet of his political life—including as Senator, and as two-term Governor of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic and financial hub, and home to diverse people from across Nigeria—he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to democratic principles and to lasting development”.

