I Have Known Tinubu For More Than 20 Years, I Am Proud To Support Him As Our Party's Candidate- Buhari

I Have Known Tinubu For More Than 20 Years, I Am Proud To Support Him As Our Party's Candidate- Buhari

President Buhari has revealed to the public that he is proud to support APC presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forth coming election.

He said

I will continue to say this: I have known and associated with Asiwaju for more than 20 years, and I am proud to support him as the Presidential candidate of our Party.

In every facet of his political life—including as Senator, and as two-term Governor of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic and financial hub, and home to diverse people from across Nigeria—he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to democratic principles and to lasting development.

Some Nigerians have been speculating that through President Buhari influence and the support of the APC northern governors, Tinubu may get more votes in the general election.

Nigerians are urged not to vote based on political party, tribal or religious sentiment but by competence of the presidential aspirant.

Dear Nigerians, what are your opinions on this issue ?

