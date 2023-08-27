'I Have Known President Tinubu As A Junior Brother, We Made Him A Politician' - Olusi

Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the head of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos State, has affirmed that even before his involvement in politics, President Bola Tinubu possessed a consistent trait of using his personal funds to aid others. Olusi, who formerly served as a member of the House of Representatives during the second Republic and held the position of Commerce Commissioner in Lagos State, conveyed this sentiment in an interview with Daily Trust. He characterized Tinubu as akin to a younger sibling.

Olusi recounted that a number of their fellow politicians had approached Tinubu for financial assistance, and he willingly extended his support on multiple occasions. It was these instances of generosity that prompted them to propel Tinubu into the realm of politics. In the course of his narration, Olusi highlighted his tenure as the chairman of a party in Lagos during the SDP era, which also led to his position as the national vice chairman of the party. It was during this phase that he forged a connection with President Bola Tinubu.

Olusi described Tinubu as someone ready to back individuals and inclined to allocate his funds. He emphasized the pivotal role of financial resources in society, particularly in Africa. He acknowledged that many individuals are financially disadvantaged, while those who possess wealth are hesitant to stake it in the uncertain arena of politics. Olusi revealed that when they sought financial aid from Tinubu, he readily provided it. As their requests grew more substantial, he continued to fulfill them. It was at this juncture that they realized the most logical progression was to convert this “aburo” (young brother) into a politician.

