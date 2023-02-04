I have Known Asiwaju For More Than 20 Years, He Will Give His Best To Nigeria – President Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the February 25 Presidential election in Nigeria, the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has said that he has known the former Lagos State Governor and Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, for more than 20 years ago, and that he is a committed Nigerian that will give his best to this country.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this known during his party’s political rally in Lafia, Nasarawa state on Saturday.

He solicited for the votes of the people of the state for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullai Sule, who is going for the second term.

Photo : President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and others at the APC rally in Nasarawa State.

According to President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a committed Nigerian and will give his best for Nigeria.

“I have known Asiwaju for more than 20 years; he is a committed Nigerian; he will give his best for Nigeria.” Said, President Buhari.

Ijoyemedia. (

)