NEWS

I Have Issues With All The Military People That Annulled The June 12, 1993 Elections- Sowore

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Have Issues With All The Military People That Annulled The June 12, 1993 Elections- Sowore

The Presidential Candidate of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore, has disclosed that he is having issues with Major Hamza Mustapha and all those that annulled the June 12, 1993 elections, including the former head of state, Gen Abubakar Abdulsalam.

While speaking, Omoyele Sowore made it known that he was asked by the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Gen Abubakar Abdulsalam, to reconcile with Major Mustapha, but he was very clear that his disagreement with him was political.

Speaking further, Mr Sowore stated it clearly that he also has issues with all the military people that annulled the June 12 1993 elections, including Abdulsalam Abubakar himself.

The AAC presidential candidate, made this disclosure on his verified twitter handle, after sharing a video where Abdulsalam Abubakar tried to make peace between himself and Major Hamza Mustapha.

It should be recalled that all the presidential candidates contesting the forthcoming presidential election met with Abdulsalam Abubakar, who is the Chairman of the National Peace Commission, to discuss issues surrounding the next month’s presidential election.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds
News )

#Issues #Military #People #Annulled #June #Elections #SoworeI Have Issues With All The Military People That Annulled The June 12, 1993 Elections- Sowore Publish on 2023-01-21 14:32:11



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“I Left Anambra Govt House Twice For Peter Obi’s Sake & Used Canopy To Hold A Meeting” – Gov Soludo

3 mins ago

Dele Momodu Shares Old Photo Of Peter Obi & Late Ojukwu As He Discloses Why He’s Angry With Him

5 mins ago

Tinubu Is The Most Competent Candidate, Not Peter Obi Or Anybody Else — Bello Shagari

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Nigerian governors give new assignment to Soludo after meeting Emefiele, EFCC detains Tompolo’s director of operations

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button