I Have Issues With All The Military People That Annulled The June 12, 1993 Elections- Sowore

The Presidential Candidate of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore, has disclosed that he is having issues with Major Hamza Mustapha and all those that annulled the June 12, 1993 elections, including the former head of state, Gen Abubakar Abdulsalam.

While speaking, Omoyele Sowore made it known that he was asked by the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Gen Abubakar Abdulsalam, to reconcile with Major Mustapha, but he was very clear that his disagreement with him was political.

Speaking further, Mr Sowore stated it clearly that he also has issues with all the military people that annulled the June 12 1993 elections, including Abdulsalam Abubakar himself.

The AAC presidential candidate, made this disclosure on his verified twitter handle, after sharing a video where Abdulsalam Abubakar tried to make peace between himself and Major Hamza Mustapha.

It should be recalled that all the presidential candidates contesting the forthcoming presidential election met with Abdulsalam Abubakar, who is the Chairman of the National Peace Commission, to discuss issues surrounding the next month’s presidential election.

