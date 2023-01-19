I have granted Peter Obi to use the government House for his campaign rally free of charge —Soludo

The current Governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Soludo has said that he has granted the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi the opportunity to use the government House for his campaign rally twice free of charge.

The Government of Anambra State made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Governor Charles Soludo also recalled on how he cancelled an important schedule he had in order to attend a meeting with Peter Obi concerning his campaign rally. He also stated that the Labour Party shouldn’t be complaining as they have been granted free access to the government House in Anambra state to campaign.

“I have granted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to use the government house for his campaign rally twice free of charge. I did this so that the presidential candidate of the Labour party can have the government House to himself. That how good we are, that’s how tolerant we are”, Prof. Charles Soludo, Governor of Anambra State stated.

Watch the Video: https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1616140085723807744?t=xYe8jvrJ6jC08hxocqdTwQ&s=19

Content created and supplied by: MichaelNews1

News )

