I have fulfilled my three promises to Nigerians – President Muhammadu Buhari

“I have fulfilled all my promises,” President Muhammadu Buhari had said concerning the promises he made to Nigerians in the year 2015, while campaigning for the presidency, and he makes bold to say that he has fully delivered all.

The President, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, at the seventh convention of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, had maintained that his campaign promises had all been taken care of.

His promise he said, “was built on the promise to improve the security, strengthen the economy and combat corruption. It is with immense gratitude to Almighty Allah that I make bold to say that we have delivered on the three promises.”

The President had maintained that the country was deep in the tentacles of terrorism and other insecurities, which ‘have been fought and won,’ with all lost territories reclaimed and terrorism “breathing its last breath.”

Could we confidently affirm as Nigerians that the campaign promises of President Buhari have been delivered? What can the international community say about it? Do these affirmations of his reflect the present reality of the country?

