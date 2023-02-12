This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I have fulfilled all campaign promises to Nigerians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that all of his campaign promises made to Nigerians during the 2015 presidential election have been fulfilled. The statement was made by the President during the seventh convocation of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, where he was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah.

According to the President, his campaign pledges were centered around improving the economy, enhancing security and the fight against corruption. Buhari claimed that his administration has delivered on all three of these promises, and emphasized the victories his administration has achieved in these areas.

The President stated that when he took office in 2015, Nigeria was facing numerous security challenges, including terrorism. However, he claims that his administration has effectively fought and won the war against terrorism, reclaiming all territories that were lost to these groups. He also said that Nigeria has risen from the brink of economic collapse to become the largest economy on the African continent. This, he said, is a result of a well-orchestrated developmental plan.

Buhari also highlighted the efforts his administration has made to rebuild the education sector through increased funding for human capital and infrastructural expansion. He acknowledged that while it is impossible to channel all of the country’s funds into education, his administration has been consistently increasing funding to the sector in its yearly budgets.

In addition to these achievements, Buhari highlighted his administration’s efforts to combat corruption. He pointed to the introduction of the Treasury Single Account, the whistle-blowing policy, and the intensification of prosecutions by anti-corruption agencies as some of the accomplishments his administration has achieved in this area.

