I Have Forgotten About Caicedo A Long Time, He Can Leave If He Wants – Brighton Coach Lashes Out

Brighton Hove Albion’s coach, De Zerbi have made it clear to the media that he’s not bothered by Caicedo’s situation at the club and he’s more focused on the players who are ready to stay at the club and he doesn’t care if Caicedo stay or leave.

While reacting to the media, De Zerbi noted that he loves Caicedo to stay bur if the player is bent on leaving, he can as well move on.

In his words, De Zerbi stated;

De Zerbi on Caicedo situation : “I have already forgotten Moises (Caicedo), clubs can buy our players, but not our spirit. That is not on the market”

Caicedo is heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and Liverpool, and a deal seems more close as the days goes by.

The player have already agreed persona terms with Chelsea and he has set his sight on joining the Blues this summer.

