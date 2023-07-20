I Have Feelings For My Friend From Childhood, But My Mom Wants Me To Be With Someone Else.

I’m a male in my thirties from Cross Rivers State. I have successfully completed my university studies and currently hold a position at Chevron Nigeria Ltd.

I have the intention to marry my childhood friend in the village, but my mother has chosen a different girl for me. I don’t have any feeling for the girl chosen to me by my mother, but have romantic feeling for my childhood friend.

My mother said I should marry someone that is younger instead of my childhood friend, but how can I marry someone I didn’t know from Adams? Though my mum talks good about her character that she is a well domesticated girl.

The girl in question has also develop my interest, but she is a drop out secondary student. My childhood friend is a university graduate working in the Local government. She is characteristically okay by all standard.

I have went for prayer and all pointed to my childhood friend for a better wife, but the pressure from my mum is too much for me to disappoint her .i love my mum from the bottom of my heart because she bears the burden of my education after the untimely exit of my father.

I actually agreed with her and went to see a spiritual advisor over the choice of the girl. He told me that the girl has been spiritually programmed to destroy my future. I got back to my mother with the information about the girl, but my mother disagreed with me.

She went there personally to see the spiritual advisor about his divination, but he further emphasized that the girl is demon possessed. My mother insisted that the girl is domestically good and I must marry her. This is the situation I found myself in.

Please I need your advise because I love my mum, but I don’t want to make a mistake in marriage. Beside I didn’t know the intention of my mum despite warning given to me by different person about the girl she wanted me to marry.