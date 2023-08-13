I Have Done A Lot Without A Man, So I Cannot Sleep With A Man Just For A Favour – Blessing Ceo

Popular relationship therapist and mental health expert BlessingCeo few minutes ago in her official Facebook page video discloses that at her level, no man can sleep with her in order to do her any favour, she said that she has done a lot without a man.

What brought about this topic is when BlessingCeo during her tutorial class said that men do not need to sleep with women just to help them. She said that she has never slept with any man for a job. Blessingceo said that she has grown up to a higher level and she can never be forced to have sex for a favour.

Blessingceo is a high class lady. She can afford anything she wants to get for herself, she doesn’t need to sleep for help. She is so wise to make such decision.

Click here to watch the video.

Please let’s know your opinion about this posts in the comment box below.

Janiella (

)