I Have Delivered My Promises On Reducing Poverty, Building Sustainable Economy- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he has delivered his promises to Nigerians, especially in areas of reducing poverty and building sustainable economy.

This was contained in a statement titled, President says women, girls remain integral to development, launches high-level of advisory council on support.

He said this is what they promised to all Nigerians including women and girls when the All Progressive Congress (APC) was elected in 2015.

Buhari said he is proud to say that his government has delivered over the last eight years.

The well-being of women and girls remain a pivotal indicator of how well any nation is doing in her development.

He expressed over the achievement recorded and emphasised the need of Nigerian women and girls into national economic planning, policy, development, public programming, and public financial management.

The president acknowledged the gaps in harnessing the available resources of government, the innovation and efficiency of the private sector and other stakeholders to partner in driving women and girls’ empowerment.

He spoke on bridging the gap of gender inequality as he challenged the High-Level Advisory Council of Nigeria’s Support for Some and Girls to implement its mandate to drive all round collaboration and action towards achieving the sustainable development goals.

He commended some ministers and others for exemplifying collaboration and innovation in service delivery.

Content created and supplied by: LizzyRE (via 50minds

News )

