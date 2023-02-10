I Have Contested 18 Elections, Won 15 And Lost Only 3, I Am Not Afraid Of Defeat – Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso has come out to say that he is not afraid of any potential outcome from their upcoming presidential election.

According to the former Kano state governor who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, he has contested 18 elections, 15 of which he won and he was only defeated 3 times. Kwankwaso also revealed that he has been a politician for 30 years so he is used to the success and failures within the system.

In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“Let me say that politics is our game, I have been in it for the past 30 years. I have contested elections 18 times and I won 15 and lost only 3. One as a sitting governor in 2003 in Kano, one in Lagos, the presidential primaries of the All Progressive Congress, and,d course, the third one was in Port Harcourt. So we are used to it, this is our life and we will continue doing it as long as we are alive. We will do whatever it takes in this game to serve our beloved country.”

Watch the full video here.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

AnnSports (

)