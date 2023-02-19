This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Have Been With Wike In River State More That I Have Been With My Wife In Lagos State- Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, has said that he spent more time in River State with Nyesom Wike than he did with his wife in Lagos.

In an interview with Trust TV, Dele Momodu made the claim while discussing the ongoing disputes within the PDP, particularly those involving Nyesom Wike.

Dele Momodu began by stating that he respects Nyesom Wike, the governor of the state of Rivers, and that he is well acquainted with him. However, he claimed that Wike has a problem controlling his anger.

“Believe me, I know Wike very well; he’s a man I admire as Mr. Project, but he has a problem. His problem is anger management, which has caused him to even fight all that have supported him in the past.

“I worked with Wike for almost two years, rebranding him. I spent more time with Wike in Port Harcourt than I did with my wife in Lagos, so I’m extremely familiar with him. Anger management is the issue…”

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

Dele Momodu stated, “people claiming Atiku or Ayu…it is not their fault, Wike was the one who was manoeuvring, meandering, and manipulating till he boxed himself into where he is now.”

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

#Wike #River #State #Wife #Lagos #State #Dele #MomoduI Have Been With Wike In River State More That I Have Been With My Wife In Lagos State- Dele Momodu Publish on 2023-02-19 19:55:09