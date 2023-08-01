NEWS

‘I Have Been With Tinubu In The Trenches, He Supported Me To Contest For Senate In 2003’ -Shehu Sani

A Former Federal Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has spoken about his relationship with President Bola Tinubu and how he had supported his political aspiration. He said in an interview with Trust Tv that the President is one of the few Nigerians who was committed to the struggle for democracy in Nigeria. He however stated that many of the people who should be around Asiwaju’s administration are not there with him.

He said, ”Tinubu is one of the genuine progressive Nigerians that we have in the history of this country. One that has fought for democracy and sacrificed his life for democracy. I first met him in 1993 before the election and during the struggle. Abiola introduced me to him and from there, we have been fighting for democracy. 

In 1999, I joined the Alliance for democracy and he supported me to contest the senate but I lost. So I have been with him in the trenches for a long time. Unfortunately, the political equation in the Country has reached a point that you ask yourself that there are people you are supposed to have seen them with Tinubu. The likes of Jerry Gana, the likes of Sule Lamido and people from that SDP crop.”

