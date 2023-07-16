I Have Been Getting So Many Gifts Since I Got Back From Mecca- Mercy Aigbe Reveals In A Moment

Popular Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti who recently came back from Holy land of Mecca, Saudi Arabia in this year, 2023 Pilgrimage has taken to her Instagram page to share few minutes video of herself to revealed she has been getting so much gifts from friends, and families since she got back from Mecca. She was seeing in the video with a beautiful cake made designed of Mosque,mat, beads in her front, very excited, dancing, as she posed for the camera in style. She made known in her post that she has been getting so much gifts from people sice she got back from Mecca. Infact, it was too much. I will try to post all but thank you all so very much, the love shown me thus far has been amazing and I feel so special, so loved and overwhelmed.

She thanked the person specially who gave her the beautiful cake. I love it. God bless you.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

Sunnewsop (

)