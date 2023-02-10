NEWS

‘I Have Been Detained & Tortured During Military Era, History Must Not Repeat Itself’ – Oshiomhole

The former Governor of Edo State and the former Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has stated boldly that the democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. He alleged that there are plans by some people to overthrown the government and impose a leader over Nigerians. Oshiomhole argued that the era of military dictatorship is over in Nigeria. 

He pointed out that in the democratic system, public opinion must be taken into serious consideration by the people in government. According to him, the people who has witnessed the horrors of the military regime like him will not want history to repeat itself in this case. He alleged that the Federal Government has to rise to the occasion. 

He said, “All those who are contemplating postponing the election, I want to use the sacred swear of Auchi Kingdom to send them a warning. Nigerians are uniamously saying that Democracy is the way. 

I have been detained and tortured during the military era, history must not repeat itself. The Labour congress was banned during military dictatorship, if the military has the solution we will not be here. We have settled for democracy where whoever wants to govern must seek our mandate.”

