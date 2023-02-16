I Have Been A Trader, Civil Servant & A Governor Who Never Owed Workers & Pensioners In My State-Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that when he was a Governor, he has never owed workers and pensioners in his state, adding that he is contesting for because he is the most qualified candidate. According Him, I have been a trader, civil servant and a governor who never owed workers and pensioners in my state

The Presidential candidate made this statement when addressing traders in Anambra state during his campaign in the industrial community.

In his own words, Peter Obi said “Datti and I have chosen to create a new Nigeria where there will be security of lives and property. In this election, don’t vote on tribal basis. I’m a proud Igboman, but I’m contesting as the most qualified candidate. I have been a trader, a civil servant, manager of corporate organizations, among other positions, a governor who never owed workers and pensioners in my state,”

