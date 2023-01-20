I have been a civil servant for 17 years, unlike Peter Obi, who is a trader—Kwankwanso slams PO

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwanso, has declared that he has been a civil servant for 17 years, unlike the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who is a trader.

The NNPP flagbearer, Kwankwanso, added that he withdrew from the discussion of an alliance with the Labour Party (LP) because the party was built on ethnicity and religion and was also carried away by media hype, adding that he was more qualified than the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, to become the next president of Nigeria, sighting his qualifications.

The PHD holder and former Kano state governor further stated that he is ready for a discussion with any presidential candidate, provided that he has better qualifications than he does.

“I am a Ph.D. holder in civil engineering, and I am also a civil servant for 17 years, unless Peter Obi is a trader,” he said.

