I Have Always Been A Fashionista Right From Time, Mercy Aigbe Says As She Shares Her Throwback Photo

Popular Nigerian Celebrity Actress Mercy Aigbe on her Instagram page few hours ago shared her throwback photo. In her posts, she said that she has always been a beautiful babe and fashionista right from time.

She shared of photo of she and her daughter Michelle Aigbe. She wrote that the throwback photo was 22 years ago. By then fashion was not valued and trending as it is today.

In the photo, she wore cord lace, bead jewelry, a solid gold wristwatch, hand chain and rings, hand chain with charm. She wore make up and gele.

She also said that by then, she forced her daughter of to take pictures, but today, she thanks God for the glow and growth.

Indeed, Mercy Aigbe has been a fashionista right from time till today and her beautiful daughter Michelle took it from her. They both look stunning together.

