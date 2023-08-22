A 27-year-old Chibok girl identified as Mary Nkeki, who was rescued by troops under the auspices of tion Hadin Kai Theatre Command, has disclosed that she already has a husband and won’t be remarrying. It was gathered that Mary was among the 276 schoolgirls abducted on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram in Chibok Community. She was reportedly forcefully married to one Malam Adamu, who recently surrendered to the troops.

In a report by the Punch paper, the Theater Commander of tion Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi, told newsmen that “Mary Nkeki is number 55 on the list of the abducted Chibok girls.”

He added, “While in captivity, she was forcefully married to one Adam, a Boko Haram terrorist.”

“Since her rescue, she has undergone a thorough medical examination in our medical facility. Equally, she has been adequately resuscitated and will be handed over to Borno State.” He stated that the lady gave only two children to her husband in captivity but lost them.

When asked if she would remarry, Mary said, I already have a husband. I am married to Adam. We fled from captivity together.’’

