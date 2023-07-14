NEWS

I Have A Boyfriend But We’re Not Married Yet, Overtaking Is Allowed – Blessingceo

Blessing Okoro, a popular Nigerian relationship therapist and social media influencer widely known and addressed as Blessingceo in a recent video posted on her official facebook account has disclosed that she is single and ready to mingle.

She made this known in video where she was seen educating young people who are yet to get married or get into a serious relationship and those who are already in one yet they find it so difficult to cope. According to her, the reason people find it very hard to maintain a relationship or marriage is because they can’t define what they actually want in that relationship or marriage.

She advised everyone especially the young lovers to always let the other partner know what they want, if it is a serious relationship or they just want to be friends with benefits.

Speaking on her relationship status, Blessingceo announced she is single, although she has a boyfriend but no one knows what will be the outcome of the relationship.

In her words, she said “I’m single, I have a boyfriend but can’t tell what will be the outcome of the relationship, so overtaking is allowed. I don’t deal with small boys, you must have enough money to spend on me”.

