I Have A Big Plan For North – Peter Obi Tells Borno Supporters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party’s (LP) nominee for president, Peter Obi, has pleaded with voters to allow him the opportunity to build an inclusive Nigeria. The labour party should be given a chance by Nigerians to bring about the essential change, according to Obi, who was speaking at a rally on Saturday in Maiduguri. “We would like you to blame us for a new Nigeria. Nigerians’ future has been squandered for a very long time, and we cannot keep doing this. Nigeria will be safe and restored to its proper state, he vowed.

Obi, who bemoaned the security issues in Borno and other parts of Nigeria, promised that his administration would give the people new hope and ensure that no Nigerian remained in a camp for the displaced. According to him, Borno has extensive agricultural land and resources that, if effectively utilized, could produce billions of naira annually. To lift the north out of poverty, Obi remarked, “My administration has a large strategy for the north, especially in sectors like agriculture and education.” Datti Baba-Ahmad, an LP vice-presidential candidate, also spoke, highlighting Obi’s accomplishments as a former governor who didn’t take out loans to serve his state. The two big political parties, according to him, had failed Nigerians, and LP was the only option left to save the nation.

Biom7 (

)