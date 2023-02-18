I Hate To Hear People Say Tinubu Is Old -Sylvanus Igbogbo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former Chairman of Igueben Local Government Council¸ Mr. Sylvanus Igbogbo has said that he hates it when people say the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is old.

It would be recalled that there has been controversies surrounding the age of Asiwaju Tinubu with some people alleging that he is older than the age he claims to be and cannot run for the presidential post.

Speaking to New Telegraph paper in an exclusive interview, Sylvanus Igbogbo said what matters is credibility and capability to run for the post of the president.

According to him, age does not matter and he hates it when some people mention age as a criteria for Tinubu to run for the position of the president.

Hear him “Age doesn’t really matter when you are talking about good and qualitative governance and it’s not even the yardstick for good governance. There is nobody that will not get old, so I hate to hear people say Tinubu is old.” New Telegraph paper quoted the APC Chieftain as saying.

