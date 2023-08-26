“I Hate Injustice And Lies, Don’t Allow Some Persons To Destroy Your Government” – Ebah To Tinubu.

Alphonsus Ebah, Cross River State APC Chairman has come out to say that he, as well as other members of the APC is Cross River state are disappointed with the fact that the position of the APC women’s leader has been taken away from the state.

According to Ebah who appeared in an interview on Arise TV this morning, the president and some high ranking members of the party promised that the situation will be resolved but as of yet, nothing has happened.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“I am actually as worried as everyone is, the same injustice that made Cross River abandon PDP for APC is happening all over again. The answer cannot be far fetched, I hate injustice, I hate oppression and I hate lies. We were with the national chairman yesterday and he assured us that this matter will be resolved. We wrote to the president and we were duly assured that this matter will be resolved. But 40 mins ago, I was notified that the national chairman of the party is right there at the national secretariat of our party, swearing in the purported persons that have come out to fill the vacancies against due process, particularly as it relates to Cross River state, Logo state and Abia state.”

“For Bornu, Kaduna and other states, there are no issues because the due process was followed. Article 31, sub 5 of our APC constitution is very clear and I call on Mr. President because he is a stickler for due process, he went through the crucible to become Nigeria’s president. He should not allow some persons to destroy his government. APC at the moment is not having it so well.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 0:37

