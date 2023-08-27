I Hate Injustice And Lies, Don’t Allow Some Persons To Destroy Your Government” -Alphonsus Ebah To Tinubu

Alphonsus Ebah, Chairman of the APC in Cross River State, expressed his disappointment over the removal of the APC women’s leader position from the state, a sentiment shared by other members of the party in the state.

During an interview in a video (0:37) on Arise TV this morning, Ebah stated that both the president and senior members of the party assured them that the situation would be resolved, but no progress has been made so far.

In his words from the Arise TV interview, “I share the concern that everyone else feels. The same injustice that prompted Cross River to switch from PDP to APC is happening once again. The root cause isn’t hard to discern—I abhor injustice, oppression, and falsehood. We met with the national chairman recently, and he pledged to address this matter. We also corresponded with the president and received assurances that this issue would be resolved. However, just 40 minutes ago, I was informed that the national chairman is presently at our party’s national secretariat, inaugurating the individuals who have emerged to fill the vacancies without following proper procedures. This pertains specifically to Cross River, Logo, and Abia states.”

He added, “For states like Borno, Kaduna, and others, no problems have arisen because due process was observed. Article 31, sub-section 5 of our APC constitution is unequivocal, and I implore Mr. President, who champions due process, as evidenced by his journey to the presidency, not to permit a few individuals to undermine his government. APC is currently encountering challenges.”

