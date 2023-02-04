I Had To Support Atiku After I Realized That Yemi Osinbajo Lost The APC Primaries – Nick Ovuakporie

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Delta state, Nick Ovuakporie has explained the main reason he had to throw his support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the general elections.

The former APC chieftain in the state who stressed his fight for good governance in the country noted that he had no other option than to support Atiku Abubakar, after he found out that the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo lost the ticket for the APC.

Nick Ovuakporie who gave such explanation for his defection to the opposition party revealed that he saw the vice president as one who had the capacity, and that after losing the primaries, the only person whom he thought he could likened to the character of Yemi Osinbajo in governance was Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

In his words…”My defection to the PDP was on principle. It was for patriotic reasons, and that was why with my then party, the APC, my choice of presidential candidate was Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar, is the next greater thing that would allow that vision of a greater Nigeria, which, was the same thing that propelled me to support Prof. Yemi Osinbajo before he lost the APC primary”

