I Had To Literally Lay In The Middle Of Lekki-Ekpe Expressway So The Thugs Won’t Kill Me -Obidient

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi and his vice presidential nominee Datti Ahmed conducted a campaign rally in Lagos today. But during the campaign event, some of their backers were attacked by thugs, leading to the destruction of some of their vehicles and the injury of others.

To avoid being killed, one of the victims of the thugs’ onslaught described how he had to lie in the middle of the road.

A convoy was supposed to head south to TBS, he revealed. So we set up the long line of vehicles. As we waited for more people to arrive, two buses packed with men disembarked, and they were armed with machetes and weapons. They were attacking us, seizing our vehicles, and beating us; I narrowly escaped death by lying down in the middle of the lekki-Ekpe freeway to block oncoming traffic. Later, when we gathered to remove the damaged vehicles, they returned, this time armed with a rifle; the police were called, and after they opened fire, they left us alone. They confiscated a huge number of cell phones.

writer11 (

)