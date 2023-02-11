NEWS

I Had To Literally Lay In The Middle Of Lekki-Ekpe Expressway So The Thugs Won’t Kill Me -Obidient

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi and his vice presidential nominee Datti Ahmed conducted a campaign rally in Lagos today. But during the campaign event, some of their backers were attacked by thugs, leading to the destruction of some of their vehicles and the injury of others.

To avoid being killed, one of the victims of the thugs’ onslaught described how he had to lie in the middle of the road.

A convoy was supposed to head south to TBS, he revealed. So we set up the long line of vehicles. As we waited for more people to arrive, two buses packed with men disembarked, and they were armed with machetes and weapons. They were attacking us, seizing our vehicles, and beating us; I narrowly escaped death by lying down in the middle of the lekki-Ekpe freeway to block oncoming traffic. Later, when we gathered to remove the damaged vehicles, they returned, this time armed with a rifle; the police were called, and after they opened fire, they left us alone. They confiscated a huge number of cell phones.

writer11 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Oyetola Insists Adeleke Forged Certificate, CBN Debunks False Claims Declares Nigeria Has Capacity to Print Enough New Naira Notes

2 mins ago

Atiku Vows To Donate $60bn For South East Businesses If Elected In February 25.

9 mins ago

Kidnappings: Kogi residents in anguish, demand dismissal of Olamaboro LGA chairman

11 mins ago

2023:SERAP to sue President Buhari’s govt over attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos State

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button