I had The Honour Of Hosting The World Bank Leadership Team Says Tinubu As He Shares Photos Online

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken to his official Instagram account to express his gratitude towards hosting the World Bank leadership group.

President Tinubu recently posted a picture of himself with the World Bank leadership group and beneath it he wrote;

” Yesterday, I had the Honour of hosting the world bank leadership team, led by it’s president, Ajay Banga, at the State House.

Reports shows that the content of the meeting has not yet been disclosed to the public. Review that Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election for the All Progressive Congress. However his victory has been contested in the court of law by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Chief Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu GCFR is a Nigerian politician who is the 16th and current president of Nigeria. He was the governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007; and senator for Lagos West in the Third Republic.

