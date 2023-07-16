I Had Predicted That Emefiele Will Be In Trouble If Tinubu Becomes President – Chima Williams

According to Vanguard paper, Chima Williams, a prominent constitutional lawyer and Executive Director of Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), has claimed that he had predicted the troubles that would befall Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), if Bola Tinubu were to become the President of Nigeria. Williams labeled the charges against Emefiele as political in nature.

Williams expressed his views, stating, “Some of us see his travail as political more than any other thing. I had predicted that Emefiele will be in trouble if Tinubu becomes the president of Nigeria, and there are no two ways about it, and I am not disappointed because what we thought will happen is happening. If we are going to move our nation forward, we should look beyond the individuals and look at the laws because that is what would guarantee freedom, safety, and people’s respect for institutions.”

His comments have resonated with various stakeholders, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), human rights activists, and civil society groups. They have collectively called on the Federal Government to uphold the principles of the rule of law, fairness, and justice while handling Emefiele’s case. These groups have also criticized the Department of State Services (DSS) for what they perceive as the politically motivated arrest and detention of Emefiele.

The saga began on June 10, when Emefiele was arrested at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, just one day after his suspension as the CBN governor by President Bola Tinubu. Since then, he has remained in custody, with the DSS citing an order from an Abuja Chief Magistrate Court as the basis for his detention.

However, shortly after the High Court in Abuja set a timeline for Emefiele’s trial or release, the DSS unexpectedly charged him with two counts. The charges, filed under the case number FHC/L/437/2023, allege that Emefiele unlawfully possessed a single-barrel shotgun without a license, as well as 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) also without a license. The DSS claims these items were discovered during a search of Emefiele’s residence at No.3B Iru Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Source: Vanguard paper

DeLight01 (

)