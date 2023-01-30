‘ I had no interest in APC Primaries because Tinubu won in a corrupt way ‘- Former Party Chieftain

Hajiya Naajatu Mohammed, a Former Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has revealed that she never supported the outcome of the presidential primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Recall that the APC Presidential primaries was held on June 7th and 8th 2022 with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerging as the winner out of about fourteen (14) candidates who contested for the position.

She disclosed this during an interview with PUNCH NEWS lately, explaining the relationship she had with APC alongside circumstances that prompted her resignation from the political party.

In summary, she said: ” Tinubu emerged in the most corrupt way. I knew how delegates were given money to go and vote, but it was not just to go and vote; the name Asiwaju was written on each ballot paper, they were only paid to go and drop it in the box. For that reason alone, I had no interest in that primary election. Yes, I was in the APC, but I could not even liberate myself at that point in time. I waited but I never attended any of the meetings, and I was not interested in anything”.

