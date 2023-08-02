I Had Led Protests Against Babangida, Obasanjo And Jonathan’s Regime For The Removal Of Subsidy–Sani

A Former Federal Lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani had stated that he had led a protest against Babangida, Obasanjo and Jonathan’s administration because of the removal of subsidy. He said in an interview with Arise Tv that even President Tinubu had led a protest against the government before, but things have changed and Tinubu is on the receiving end of the protest. According to him, the cause of protest is lack of understanding between the two parties involved.

He said, “If the current administration considers the repair of refineries, it will consume over 70% of the administration. But things like an increase in wages and provision of financial for conversion of vehicles from petrol to gas and giving direct financial support to Nigerians can be achieved immediately. The problem is lack of communication between the protesters and the government. I and the civil rights group had led protests against Babangida, Obasanjo and Jonathan’s regime for the removal of subsidies and president Tinubu is a major funder of protests and leader of protests, but now he’s on the opposite side of the battle line nevertheless all that the protesters are demanding are achievable.”

