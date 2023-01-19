I Had Issues With Atiku After He Told Me Not To Complain When Herdsmen Were Killing My People -Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has disclosed that he has personal issues with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that’s the main reason why he is not supporting his presidential ambition, Sahara Reporters reports. Samuel Ortom, who is also the leader of the G-5 governors stated that he started to lose interest in Atiku Abubakar after he went to Kaduna State and said that he is a Fulani man, so he shouldn’t complain if insecurity prevails in Benue State. Ortom was quoted saying, “I had issues with Atiku after he told me not to complain when herdsmen were killing my people.”

Continuing speaking, the leader of the G-5 governors alleged that Atiku Abubakar turned a blind eye to the sufferings and the plight of Benue people and for over 6 years, he has been crying out of frustration about tye incessant killings in Benue State without any support from Atiku Abubakar.

