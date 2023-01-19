I Got To Know That Emefiele Bribed Us With N1B After Each Members Of The Committee Got N10M -Kazaure

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

According to Gudaji Kazaure, a federal legislator, Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), allegedly offered to pay N1 billion in bribes to influence lawmakers to approve the CBN’s N2.4 trillion 2023 budget. Godwin Emefiele was unable to defend his federal constituency’s 2023 budget, so Kazaure, who represents Yankwshi/Roni, Gwiwa/Kazaure, in the House of Representatives, revealed that he had given N1 billion to the committee’s chairman, Honorable Victor Nwokolo, who also represents Emefiele’s constituency, to distribute to the members.

But Kazaure said that he didn’t know about the money until each member received N10 million at the appointed time for its distribution. “I learned that Emefiele bribed us with N1B after each member of the committee received N10M,” he claimed.

Kazaure added that Godwin Emefiele has been able to utilize his wealth to purchase the majority of the support of the National Assembly members as well as certain other powerful figures in Nigeria, which is why he is free to act whenever he pleases without repercussion. He also said that Godwin Emefiele is wealthier than the entire nation of Nigeria.

