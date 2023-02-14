I Got Home Safely After 6 Hours Of Interrogation With DSS, I Was Granted Bail – Fani Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director, Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode popularly known as FFK has taken to his verified Twitter page to say he got home safely after 6 hours of interrogation.

It was reported yesterday that the Department of State Services, DSS, invited Femi Fani-Kayode over allegations of a coup plot ahead of the February election.

Recall that Fani Kayode had claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, and top military generals had a secret meeting last week.

According to the tweet made by Fani Kayode some minutes ago on his microblogging, Twitter, he appreciated those that showed concern after the Department of State Security (DSS) invited him. He expressed his thanks to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his vice, Adamu Abdullahi, and others.

Fani Kayode made it known that during his experience with the Department of State Security (DSS), he was interrogated for 6 hours. He said the interrogation was tough, but the panel that interrogated him were polite and professional.

However, Fani Kayode concluded his statement by saying he was granted bail and he will return there on Wednesday.

In his tweet, Fani Kayode wrote below:

“Many thanks to all who showed concern yesterday after my invitation by the DSS. Special thanks to our incoming Pres. Tinubu. incoming Vice Pres. Kashim Shettima, Nat. Chairman of our party (APC), Sen. Adamu Abdullahi, DG of the Tinubu/Shettima PCC, Gov. Simon Lalong.”

