I Got Ashamed By The State Of The Governor’s Office On The Day Of My Inauguration – Governor Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has said that he got embarrassed by the state of the governor’s office on the day of his inauguration, which was witnessed by a few of his American friends. In an interview with Channels TV, he made this statement.

Governor Adeleke claims that as soon as he took office, he spent his funds to fix the office so that he could be comfortable. He also fixed the state’s government house, schools, and health facilities.

Governor Adeleke stated as follows: “Environment matters a lot; on my first day of office, for instance, I felt ashamed. I invited many of my American friends who were interested in coming to work with us. I was ashamed when I noticed the governor’s office when the white edifice turned brown. I therefore had to spend my money right away after I got there to get everything fixed up so I could feel comfortable at the office. Considering that it represents the state when visitors visit there, the government house is transforming while I speak with you. I’m making the entire area look beautiful. Every school and health facility is being fixed.

 

 

