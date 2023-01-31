This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“I Go Hit Them Back Tomorrow, Nobody Wey Go Touch Us Wey No Go Get Wound For Him Body” – Gov Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has taken out his time to drag some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who are accusing him of getting himself involved in anti party activities, stating it clearly that he will hit them back.

Speaking further, the Rivers State Governor made it known that they have been able to catch those of them in Abuja, who are accusing him of getting himself involved in anti party activities, noting that he will hit them back and give them plenty wound when he hits them.

The Rivers State governor made this disclosure in a video he posted on his twitter handle on Monday afternoon.

Gov Wike said: “….I go hit them back by tomorrow. Nobody wey go touch us wey no go get wound for im body. Anybody wey talk say he go touch us for Rivers State, I go give am plenty wound for im body…”

Further, the Rivers State Governor made it clear that the people of Rivers State will be voting for their own people, noting that now they have told them they are doing anti party, they will show them what anti party is all about.

In addition, he urged the people of Rivers State not to cry for them when he starts dealing with them, making it known that they are not their people.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source; Gov Wike’s Twitter Handle

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

#Hit #Tomorrow #Wey #Touch #Wey #Wound #Body #Gov #Wike”I Go Hit Them Back Tomorrow, Nobody Wey Go Touch Us Wey No Go Get Wound For Him Body” – Gov Wike Publish on 2023-01-31 17:43:10