I go around Nigeria, and I see millions of Nigerians suffering yet having all the hope- Obi.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential election is in a fortnight, and Mr. Peter Obi is shifting his campaign rally to the grassroots, where rallies for support from traders in Nigeria and Computer Village were his first ports of call, and the traders turned out in mass for part of the unshadowed visit. The presidential candidate for the Labor Party, Peter Obi, says, “I go around Nigeria, and I see millions of Nigerians suffering yet having all the hope.”

There were a lot of traders at the campaign rally who claimed that Peter Obi was the only candidate who was the appropriate choice. They claim that he is the best candidate right now and that they believe in him, yet they still intend to vote for him.

According to him, Peter Obi, when I go around Nigeria, I see millions of Nigerians who are depending on suffering yet have all the hope for a country that will come to their age, and it is my wish that I have the opportunity to salvage the situation.

The own days turn out, which the traders claim is something they can do to demonstrate their support for the promise to come out on Saturday, February 25, 2023, which will be more important.

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post and leave a comment below.

Horlablog (

)