I Give You 5 Months To Give Account of The N250 Billion Fund You Collected From FG—Clark Tells Okowa

Elder statesman and First Republic Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Thursday, came so hard on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, with a prayer that he does not succeed in his ambition for Vice Presidency.

Clark also gave Okowa between now and May 29 to give an account of the N250 billion 13 per cent derivation fund which he collected from the Federal Government as exposed by Governor Nyesom Wike of River State or face action in court.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

Baba rest jooor. Are you the one to decide who 200 million Nigerians will vote for? You’ve only a single vote, and you can only command the people in your kingdom on whom to vote for, and not all Nigerians.

If ATiku has chosen you as his vice then you would have said another thing..

Obi shouldn’t have gone anywhere near your type if He is really going to change the old system because you represent the old systems that Obi said he want to eliminate.

I told you guys that Peter Obi is the next president of Nigeria.

Nobody will be happy when betrayed! Clark is right with what he said!

Source: Punch paper and Facebook

