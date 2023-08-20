I Get Scared Each Time I Read Ezekiel 18:24- Bishop David Oyedepo Reveals

Bishop David Oyedepo, the visionary leader behind Living Faith Church, has recently shared a thought-provoking revelation with his congregation. During the concluding moments of the Covenant Hour of Prayer meeting, he openly expressed a sense of trepidation whenever he reads Ezekiel 18:24. This verse, he explained, holds profound implications for believers and underscores the enigmatic ways of God.

As he was addressing his congregation, Bishop Oyedepo initiated a discussion about the importance of maintaining unwavering dedication as disciples of Jesus Christ. He guided their attention to Ezekiel 18:24, where the scripture unveils a sobering truth: if a righteous individual veers from their righteous path and succumbs to sin, the entirety of their previous righteous deeds will be forgotten, and they will be held accountable for their wrongdoings.

In his words, Bishop Oyedepo shared, “God’s ways are not our ways. On this part of Jordan, if a person leads a righteous life but stumbles in a single instance, we might commend their overall efforts, cherishing the good they’ve done. However, God’s perspective differs.” Drawing directly from Ezekiel 18:24, which states, “But if a righteous person turns from their righteousness and commits sin and does the same detestable things the wicked person does, will they live? None of the righteous things that person has done will be remembered. Because of the unfaithfulness they are guilty of and because of the sins they have committed, they will die,” Bishop Oyedepo emphasized the profound significance of this passage.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO 1:20

He further stressed on the verse’s implications, contending that despite human notions of fairness, God’s divine justice operates on a different plane. Bishop Oyedepo’s teachings resonated with a sense of awe and humility as he conveyed, “You might say that is not fair. Are you God? Can you be fairer than God? I am always scared when I read Ezekiel 18:24. I am always scared when I see this verse. All the good you do will be forgotten, and you will be judged by that wrong? We need grace, my friend. We need grace.”

