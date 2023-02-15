‘I Get Angry When I Hear People Say Emilokan, Is the Presidency A Family Affair?’ – Bode George

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and a Chieftain of the party, Chief Olabode George has joined the bandwagon of people to express his disgust about the Emilokan [It is my turn] sentiment being waded into the Nigerian Presidency race. Chief George speaking in a New Central TV interview stated categorically that the Presidency is not a hereditary affair where a man believes he should become the heir to the throne.

He defined the Presidency seat to be a position in which any candidate will obtain through the will of the people and not by the enforcement of the candidate. He stated further that the Nigeria people have been disrespected by the Emilokan entitlement that is devoid of any democratic value. According to him, the will of the people is the subject in the upcoming election and not the long term ambition of any Presidential candidate.

He said, ”I get angry when I hear people say Emilokan, Is the Presidency a family affair? What have you done to be Iwolokan? Please, don’t insult the good people of this country. The will of the people must be respected in this election, no man should ride over the people with his ambition.

I want to congratulate the government too for enforcing that there will be a new procedure of the democratic party. If we respect the will of the people in this election, the whole of Africa would tag along and there will be peace in Africa.”



