I Generally Don’t Watch TV, Haven’t Turned On My TV In Over 3yrs-Ifuennada Alleges

Former BBN star Uloma Faith, better known as Ifuennada, recently sparked a discussion with her candid revelation about her entertainment choices. In a post, she disclosed that she hasn’t watched TV in over three years and instead opts for Netflix, Amazon Prime, and verified online news sources.

This disclosure seems to be her way of addressing potential fan reactions after her initial revelation. By clarifying her preferences, Ifuennada seeks to quell any chatter surrounding her unconventional viewing habits. Her deliberate choice to embrace streaming platforms and online news highlights the evolving dynamics of media consumption, resonating with a digital-savvy audience that values convenience and personalized content.

As celebrities navigate public scrutiny, such candid insights help manage narratives and provide context. Ifuennada’s statement reinforces the notion that entertainment consumption is diversifying, influenced by the ease of access offered by digital platforms. It’s a reminder that the media landscape continues to evolve, shaping how both celebrities and fans engage with content in a world dominated by screens.

Have a look at her post taken from Instagram below.

