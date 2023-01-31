This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Gave You An International Stadium To Use, But You Still Came To Insult Me -Udom Tells Asiwaju

The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Governor Udom Emmanuel has reacted to the statement which the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu made towards him when he visited Akwa Ibom.

The governor who expressed sadness in the statement which the former governor of Lagos state referred to him as a boy noted that it was a disrespect to him after hearing such a statement.

Udom Emmanuel who made this known when he was appointing permanent secretaries in the state stressed that he was kind enough to give him the international stadium to use, only to have received insult from the APC presidential candidate.

The governor who pointed out that he doesn’t want to respond to what he has said during his campaign in Uyo added that he doesn’t want to speak out because if he does, the former Lagos governor won’t be able to carry the insult he could also give to him.

Speaking further, he opined that such statement made by Asiwaju was mainly because he had nothing to offer to the Nigerian people.

In his words… “You know like today, if I wanted to answer Asiwaju, he wouldn’t have carried the kind of insult I would have insulted him. I have given you international stadium, I have given you all the respect, but you came and said, that your boy that brought Atiku here and call himself a governor. What an insult, in a whole state”

Recall that Bola Tinubu had campaigned in Akwa Ibom state where he took a swipe at the governor, causing various reactions from people.

