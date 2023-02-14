This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Gave Them The Stadium And They Know They Have No Capacity To Fill The Stadium- Wike

As the presidential race continues to gather momentum in the nation’s political space ahead of the general election scheduled to take place in less than three weeks, the nation newspaper has recently reported that Nyesom Wike who is famously known as the incumbent governor of Rivers state has come out to explained that the campaigners of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, cancelled their rally in Rivers State because, they lack the numbers to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium he approved for the event.

However, while Governor Nyesom Wike, spoke at Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town, venue of PDP campaign for Akuku-Toru Local Government Area yesterday, he claimed that the PDP in Rivers cancelled the rally because, they cannot fill the campaign venue that was given to them.

He said, “I gave them the stadium, they know they have no capacity to fill the stadium, they are looking for excuses. They went and forced themselves to use government land at Trans Amadi. I said no, that was not where I gave you. Where I gave you was Adokiye Amiesimaka, go and fill that place.”

Speaking further, Wike who is also known as a member of the G5 governor made a hilarious statement saying, “They now said no, we will not go there again. We do not want people to die. Who is killing who ? Is anybody killing anybody ? I said do not pay money, I will buy the diesel for you. I will do everything for you. Mobilise, go, and fill that stadium. They ran away.”

