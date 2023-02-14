This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Gave Them Stadium But They Ran Away- Wike Tackles Atiku’s Men Over Cancellation Of Rivers Rally

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed why the campaign of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar was canceled in the state.

Speaking at the venue of PDP Campaign in Abonnema town on Monday according to Daily Post, governor Nyesom Wike said those in charge of Atiku’s campaign cancelled the rally, over concerns that they could not fill up the venue he approved for them.

Governor Nyesom Wike argued that the campaign rally was not cancelled over fears of insecurity like they alleged but, they refused to go ahead with the rally because they don’t have the capacity to fill up the venue of the campaign rally.

The Rivers state governor said he even offered to give them the venue of the rally free of charge and pay for the diesel they intend to use but, they came up with unrealistic excuses just to avoid using the venue.

Wike said “I gave them stadium but, they know they have no capacity to fill the stadium, they are now looking for excuses. They went and force themselves to make use of government land in Trans Amadi but, I said that’s not where I gave you, I said go and fill Adokiye Amiesimaka where I gave you.

“They said no, we won’t go there again. We don’t want anybody to die. Who is killing you? Is anybody killing anybody? I said I will buy diesel for you. Mobilize, go and fill that stadium, they ran away.”

